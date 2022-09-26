Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 267,801 Shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Rating) by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,801 shares during the quarter. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF comprises 1.1% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 97,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period.

Get Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF alerts:

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.37. 86,571 shares of the company were exchanged. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.