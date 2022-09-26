Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,947,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,190. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average of $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $80.68 and a 1-year high of $130.07. The company has a market cap of $108.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

