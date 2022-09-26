Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,238,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $3.14 on Monday, hitting $292.72. 4,098,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,250,809. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.85. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $291.49 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.