Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.10. 9,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,957. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $84.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.60.

