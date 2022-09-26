Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,101 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,328,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,577,000 after buying an additional 1,186,953 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,954,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,485,000 after buying an additional 999,654 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 958,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,139,000 after buying an additional 613,214 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 395.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,446,000 after buying an additional 728,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after buying an additional 605,692 shares in the last quarter.

SDVY stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.00. 218,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,718. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $31.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

