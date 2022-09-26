Good Life Advisors LLC Has $3.76 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.20. 4,957,548 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.23. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

