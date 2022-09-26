Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.01. 3,960,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,137,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.01.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

