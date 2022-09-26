Graviton (GRAV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $16.45 Million

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $16.45 million and $28,153.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Graviton has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00073500 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Graviton (CRYPTO:GRAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviton is an advanced crypto currency based on Bitcoin focused on delivering innovative decentralized applications that use the blockchain and the peer to peer network in new ways. Graviton is a pure Proof-of-Stake coin that was mined over the course of several days during the Proof-of-Work mining phase.”

