Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 50,888 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 137.6% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 79.1% during the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.02 on Monday, hitting $182.24. 6,599,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,076. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.62 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

