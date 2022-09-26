Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 228.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,557 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3,628.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 428,234 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 517.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 605,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,199,000 after buying an additional 38,070 shares during the period.

FIXD traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.46. 604,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.20. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

