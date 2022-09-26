Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 1.2% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $22,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.86. 7,065,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,769. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $78.56 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.98.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.