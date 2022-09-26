Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 10,290 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 140,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.68. 22,033,778 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.59.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.