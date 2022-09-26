Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 3,825 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $11,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

SCHP stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.23. 4,084,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,518,986. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.49.

