Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,325,000 after buying an additional 522,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,259,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,855,000 after buying an additional 108,796 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,795,000 after acquiring an additional 221,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,036,000 after acquiring an additional 292,544 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,243,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,058. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $136.70 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

