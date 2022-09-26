Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,843 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,708,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510,917. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

