Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 83,552 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,552 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $191,317,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 535.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 656,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after purchasing an additional 553,397 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23,115.9% during the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,774,000 after purchasing an additional 629,908 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 585,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 566,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,379,000 after purchasing an additional 52,756 shares in the last quarter.

XME stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $40.94. 5,255,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,993,490. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

