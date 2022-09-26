Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 11,763 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,763 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Devon Energy
In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Devon Energy Stock Down 4.4 %
NYSE:DVN traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.18. 13,261,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,701,697. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Devon Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.14%.
About Devon Energy
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
