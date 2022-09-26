Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 47,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 940,124 shares.The stock last traded at $7.03 and had previously closed at $7.03.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
