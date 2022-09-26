Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 47,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 940,124 shares.The stock last traded at $7.03 and had previously closed at $7.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Grifols by 153.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 58,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 8.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Grifols by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

