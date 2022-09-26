Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRPN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Groupon to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42. Groupon has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $31.15.

Insider Activity at Groupon

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Groupon will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Groupon news, major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $542,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,676,700 shares in the company, valued at $29,042,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.