Guardian Investment Management Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,249,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,160,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

