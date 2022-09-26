Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,113,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,565. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $80.25 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.17.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.