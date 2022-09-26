Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after buying an additional 215,908 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,852. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.76.

