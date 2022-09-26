Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 1,689 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.8% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,184,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,431. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.37. The company has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

