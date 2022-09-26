Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 435 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after acquiring an additional 857,052 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after buying an additional 416,048 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.0 %

DRI traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.16. 1,380,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,851. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $160.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.43.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.