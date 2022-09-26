Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 743 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Target by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.9% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.71. 3,953,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,476. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.95 and a 200 day moving average of $181.16. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

