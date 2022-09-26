Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $122.50

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 122.50 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.48), with a volume of 89404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.53).

Harworth Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £395.67 million and a PE ratio of 352.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.18.

Harworth Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harworth Group

Harworth Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Angela Bromfield purchased 14,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £19,841.52 ($23,974.77). In other news, insider Alastair Lyons CBE purchased 16,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £24,798.90 ($29,964.84). Also, insider Angela Bromfield acquired 14,072 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £19,841.52 ($23,974.77). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,147.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

