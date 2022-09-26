Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $122.50

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 122.50 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.48), with a volume of 89404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.53).
Harworth Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £395.67 million and a PE ratio of 352.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.18.
Harworth Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.09%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Harworth Group
Harworth Group Company Profile
Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.
Further Reading
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.