Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates “€39.00” Price Target for Varta (ETR:VAR1)

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) received a €39.00 ($39.80) target price from equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VAR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €65.20 ($66.53) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Varta in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

VAR1 traded down €20.05 ($20.46) during trading on Monday, hitting €38.61 ($39.40). 2,146,241 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.21. Varta has a one year low of €38.61 ($39.40) and a one year high of €135.60 ($138.37). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €71.66 and its 200 day moving average is €80.55.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

