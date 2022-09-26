Head to Head Survey: Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) and Brady (NYSE:BRC)

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) and Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and Brady’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sigma Additive Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Additive Solutions -698.21% -78.76% -73.53% Brady 11.52% 17.33% 11.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Brady shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Brady shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million 5.20 -$7.39 million ($0.90) -0.91 Brady $1.30 billion 1.61 $149.98 million $2.91 14.45

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and Brady’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Additive Solutions. Sigma Additive Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brady, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brady has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions and Brady, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Brady 0 1 0 0 2.00

Brady has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.63%. Given Brady’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brady is more favorable than Sigma Additive Solutions.

Summary

Brady beats Sigma Additive Solutions on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

(Get Rating)

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

About Brady

(Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training. Its products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, rigid card printing systems, and access control software for people identification; wristbands and labels for tracking and enhancing the safety of patients; and custom wristbands. This segment serves customers in various industries, such as industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, governments, mass transit, electrical contractors, education, leisure and entertainment, telecommunications, and others through distributors, direct sales, catalog marketing, and digital channels. The WPS segment provides workplace safety and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, and markings; informational signage and markings; asset tracking labels; first aid products; facility safety and personal protection equipment; and labor law and other compliance posters for various industries, including process, government, education, construction, and utilities, as well as manufacturers through catalog and digital channels. It also offers stock and custom identification products, as well as sells related resale products. Brady Corporation was incorporated in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.