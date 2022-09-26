Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.12

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 77589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.42.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 292.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $464,976,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after buying an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,311,000 after buying an additional 2,451,524 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

