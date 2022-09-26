Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Down 3.8%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 7,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,979,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLX. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial upped their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $565.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 717,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49,656 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth about $145,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 111.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,704 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 261,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 91,598 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,280.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,461 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.