Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading 6.1% Higher

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.71. 16,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,773,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. China Renaissance raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $1.96. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 135.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,742 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 86.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 209.8% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 32,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

