Hord (HORD) Price Tops $0.0172 on Exchanges

Hord (HORD) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. Hord has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $307,213.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hord has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00011093 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071158 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10878282 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s launch date was April 15th, 2021. Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins. Hord’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hord’s official website is www.hord.app/#token.

Buying and Selling Hord

According to CryptoCompare, “Hord Fund is a data protocol that enables market leaders to broadcast their portfolio holdings while providing smart contracts that consume the broadcasted data to allow the masses to seamlessly mirror the live portfolio changes of market leaders. The protocol is designed to facilitate the most commonplace behavioral trait in crypto: social hodling.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

