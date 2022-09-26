Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 117.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 665,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,176,000 after acquiring an additional 359,219 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 39.4% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 232,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 357,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,553,000 after acquiring an additional 153,928 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock remained flat at $59.80 during midday trading on Monday. 98,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,396. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

