Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.97. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $22.24.

