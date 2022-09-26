Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 231 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% in the second quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 22,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Medtronic by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 49,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 10.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,654,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $148,558,000 after purchasing an additional 151,596 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 208.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 91,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.46. The stock had a trading volume of 93,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,439. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.77 and its 200 day moving average is $97.42. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $130.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

