Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 431 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $339.15. 132,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,226,122. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.21.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

