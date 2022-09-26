Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 8,501 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,501 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

PGX stock remained flat at $11.80 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 59,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,822. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

