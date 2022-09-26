Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $515,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 789,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,189,000 after acquiring an additional 56,810 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 546,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 219,815 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33,301.1% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 510,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 508,841 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $21,412,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FSTA traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $41.92. 474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,930. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $49.03.

