Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Bought by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,504 shares during the quarter. Huron Consulting Group makes up about 1.4% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 2.26% of Huron Consulting Group worth $31,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Activity

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

In related news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $30,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,172 shares in the company, valued at $146,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $30,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,172 shares in the company, valued at $146,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,913.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,730 shares of company stock worth $251,202. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.25. 3,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,461. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.