Hydro Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (HOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $71,441.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,879.50 or 0.99989465 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00059866 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005735 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00065727 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

HOT is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. Telegram | Reddit | BitcoinTalk | Github| YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

