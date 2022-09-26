Iconic Token Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $472.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011054 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.