Iconic Token Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $472.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011054 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Iconic Token Profile
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.
Iconic Token Coin Trading
