IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Up to $25.93

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.93, but opened at $26.90. IES shares last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 403 shares traded.

IES Stock Up 5.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $559.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get IES alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Matthew J. Simmes acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IES

About IES

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of IES in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IES by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 59,246 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of IES by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of IES during the first quarter valued at $1,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.