IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Up to $25.93

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.93, but opened at $26.90. IES shares last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 403 shares traded.
IES Stock Up 5.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $559.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Matthew J. Simmes acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of IES
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
