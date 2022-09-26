IGM Financial Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of IGM opened at C$34.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$33.80 and a 52-week high of C$51.68. The firm has a market cap of C$8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$36.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.44.

IGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.10.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

