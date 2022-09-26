Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $5.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.52. 39,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3,074.82 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $436.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.27.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

