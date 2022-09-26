ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (TSE:IPA) Director Purchases C$18,935.00 in Stock

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (TSE:IPA – Get Rating) Director Gregory Stuart Smith bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$229,925.

Gregory Stuart Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Gregory Stuart Smith bought 5,000 shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,670.00.

IPA is an innovation-driven, technology platform company that supports its pharmaceutical and biotechnology company partners in their quest to discover and develop novel, therapeutic antibodies against all classes of disease targets. The Company aims to transform the conventional, multi-vendor, product development model by bringing innovative and high-throughput, data-driven technologies to its partners, incorporating the advantages of diverse antibody repertoires with the Company’s therapeutic antibody discovery suite of technologies, to exploit antibodies of broad epitope coverage, multiple antibody formats, valency and size, and to discover antibodies against multiple/rare epitopes.

