ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (TSE:IPA) Director Purchases C$18,935.00 in Stock

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (TSE:IPA – Get Rating) Director Gregory Stuart Smith bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$229,925.
Gregory Stuart Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Gregory Stuart Smith bought 5,000 shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,670.00.
