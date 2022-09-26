Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust comprises 1.5% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,914. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.81%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

