Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INGXF) to Distribute Dividend of $0.14 on October 17th

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1393 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

