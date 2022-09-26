Insider Buying: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Acquires $26,430.00 in Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) Director Eugene N. Burkholder purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $26,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,993.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $26.68 on Monday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $348.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $25.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.