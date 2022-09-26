Insider Buying: Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Senior Officer Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Warren Hendry acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$403,500.

Shares of TSE:FRU traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$13.09. 574,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,217. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$9.83 and a 12 month high of C$17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRU. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.50 target price on Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.75.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

