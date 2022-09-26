Insider Buying: Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Senior Officer Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Warren Hendry acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$403,500.
Freehold Royalties Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:FRU traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$13.09. 574,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,217. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$9.83 and a 12 month high of C$17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.43.
Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Freehold Royalties
Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.
See Also
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.