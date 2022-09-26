Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Buys C$61,751.19 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$56.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,751.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$762,065.83.

Richard Prior also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TC Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, Richard Prior acquired 600 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP opened at C$59.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$59.92 billion and a PE ratio of 18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$57.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.56.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. National Bankshares set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.32.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.